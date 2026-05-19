Doom Is Coming: Marvel’s Greatest Villain Gets an Epic New Collectible

Are you prepared for Avengers: Doomsday? The next big Event Film of the MCU is currently slated to release on December 18th of this year, marking the first big event that the MCU has had since Avengers: Endgame. And if you’ve been paying attention, one big name is going to return as one of the most famous villains in all of Marvel Comics.

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Yeah, I’m talking about Robert Downey Jr., the man who started it all as the billionaire, playboy, philanthropist Tony Stark, who’s now apparently returning as Doctor Doom. The supervillain hasn’t yet been seen in the MCU, and his absence has been felt. Fans of the longtime character, who first appeared back in Fantastic Four #4, have been yearning for the character to become the MCU’s next big bag. Well what better time to introduce him than now, as the studio clamors to get back the love and loyalty they once had from its audience.

All of that to say, Doctor Doom is just solidly one of the best villains around. The MCU knows that, fans know that, and so does McFarlane Toys, who just released a 12-inch Doctor Doom action figure, in preparation for the new film or just ‘cause the guy’s that cool, we’re not sure. But a new figure is always welcome in my opinion.

The 12-inch McFarlane Toys figure is currently available to order now from Walmart for $49.97. Shipping times may vary, but it looks like it should be fairly quick to arrive.

The new figure features the supervillain with his arms crossed and cape flowing majestically, one foot propped up on the edge of his castle brick. The 1:6 scale figure also includes an environmental base and backdrop scene, so when it’s displayed it actually feels like Doom is in his natural, comic book state. Comic enjoyers will also love the included art card, which features a Doctor Doom comic cover and on its other side a comic synopsis.

With Doom’s MCU premiere about to be upon us, now’s the time to really dive into the character if you’re not already familiar. The last time he showed up in cinematic form would be in the somewhat forgotten Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, the sequel to 2005’s Fantastic Four. Played by Julian McMahon, who you might recognize (or at least I do) as Cole Turner, the demon love interest of Phoebe (Alyssa Milano), his performance was my introduction to Doctor Doom, be that good or bad.

Now that Downey Jr.’s going to be filling that role instead, we’ll see if I can top it. At the very least, I expect this rendition to be more powerful, as, presumably, the Avengers have to go all hands on deck in order to take him on. The movie will be here soon and then we’ll be able to make our judgements. For now, it’s time for McFarlane Toys Doctor Doom.

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