She-Hulk Star Thinks Deadpool 3 Will Benefit From Disney+ Show's Success

The first two episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law are now streaming on Disney+ and there have been some comparisons made to Deadpool because the show pokes fun at Marvel and Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) often breaks the fourth wall. Soon after the Disney/Fox merger, it was revealed that Disney would be moving ahead with a Deadpool 3, and it looks like Ryan Reynolds is currently training for his return. During a recent She-Hulk video from IGN, the Deadpool comparisons come up and Hulk star Mark Ruffalo explains why he thinks the new series will be helpful for Deadpool 3.

"I mean, listen, you know Ryan [Reynolds] can take that anywhere, and I trust that he will," Ruffalo explained. "The one thing about Marvel is they pretty much let the filmmakers make the film they want to make. I mean, sometimes it doesn't work out. But every experience I've had it's been like that."

Ruffalo added, "I mean, what we did with Thor: Ragnarok was they'd thrown out basically Thor and totally reimagined him, and Hulk... for that matter. So I feel confident that, between [director] Shawn [Levy] and Ryan, they're gonna do something that's gonna be very satisfying to the Deadpool people ... And I do feel like She-Hulk sorta does say 'Hey, we're open enough, we're free enough and we're interested enough to really go anywhere people have the will and the pleasure to go.'" You can watch the full video below:

During a recent interview with Kevin McCarthy, Maslany was asked about the idea of crossing over with Deadpool. Maslany said she would like to see She-Hulk and Deadpool work together, and her reason was more personal than you'd expect.

"There's a very meta thing. Deadpool is from Regina, Saskatchewan, right? Isn't he? Which is where I am from. So like, this was a meant-to-be situation. I think we should both be in Regina, but I'm Tat in Regina and Deadpool is Deadpool but then it's Ryan Reynolds and She-Hulk, and we get really freaky with it," Maslany suggested. Reynolds liked the post, which means this hilarious Canadian crossover might not be totally out of the question.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law releases new episodes on Disney+ on Thursdays.