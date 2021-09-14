She-Hulk: Returning Marvel Star Tim Roth Praises Mark Ruffalo

One of the first villains to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was frequent Quentin Tarantino collaborator Tim Roth as The Incredible Hulk‘s Emil Blonsky who mutated into The Abomination. After years of the character barely being referenced in the MCU though, the big bad made his return to the big screen in a brief sequence in , and that was just the beginning. It was previously confirmed that in addition to Mark Ruffalo being back as Bruce Banner in the She-Hulk TV series on Disney+ but that Roth would also reprise his part.

Speaking in a new interview, Roth was asked about returning to the part, giving some context to why he took the role to begin with but also heaping praise on Ruffalo’s take on the big green Marvel hero. “I did The Incredible Hulk years ago, just because I thought my kids would be embarrassed by it,” Roth told The Hollywood Reporter. “I did it for them and I really enjoyed making it. So when they came to me and said: ‘We’re adapting the She-Hulk thing. Can you come back as that character again?’ I was like, sure. It should be fun. I was very surprised though because it was difficult at first. It was only when Mark Ruffalo came in to shoot his stuff (returning as Bruce Banner) that I went: ‘Oh, that’s how you do it! With a sense of humor!’”

As fans may recall, Roth hasn’t worked with Ruffalo on a Marvel project at all since the original The Incredible Hulk movie starred Edward Norton in the title role. Ruffalo took over the part for 2012’s The Avengers and has played him in six Marvel movies since then. The pair will star opposite Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters aka She-Hulk in the series.

Abomination’s recent appeared in Shang-Chi, who is seen battling sorcerer Wong in a fight. The pair’s relationship seems a little confusing in the movie though especially as they appear friendly once all is said and done, Wong even seemingly teleports him back to whatever prison cell he was being held in after the battle. The She-Hulk series will more than likely fill us in on what was going on there.

“I can say that you will find out very soon,” Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton told Cinema Blend when asked about Abomination’s MCU future. “But I mean, I can also say that the decisions of everything that people are speculating about were big discussions, and they are there for a reason that I think will be revealed fairly soon, I think.”

She-Hulk does not yet have an official release date but will more than likely premiere on Disney+ in 2022.