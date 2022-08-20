She-Hulk Head Writer Explains Why Tatiana Maslany is Perfect for the Role





She-Hulk's head writer says that Tatiana Maslany is perfect for this role. In an interview with D23, Jessica Gao and Kat Coiro gave fans some behind the scenes stories about making the latest Marvel show. She was very quick to praise the Jennifer Walters actress for bringing the character to life so quickly. It seemed apparent to everyone involved that Maslany was made to do this. Clearly, the first episode of She-Hulk showed off her talent and her quick interplay with Mark Ruffalo's grizzled Avenger. She might be a superhero now, but a core part of this show will be Jennifer getting to a point where her core self is the focus rather than the big green form that comes out when she's angry. There's a lot of brain going on behind those muscles. Maslany is more than ready for that job. Check out what the writer had to say about the performance right here down below.

"What's so interesting and different about Jennifer is that she maintains her sense of self," Coiro told the outlet. "Yet, her sense of self is influenced by the way she presents when she changes; it's a different way of walking through the world. This role required a nuance of performance that only Tatiana could give."

Gao chimed-in, "I only knew [Maslany] as a dramatic actress, and she's super funny!" The head writer shared the actress also has great instincts for characters and story. "There have been so many times where she pinpointed something that didn't quite feel right, instinctively and also intellectually," she said. "It forced us to work together to get it to a better place that was more real, smarter, and better. I'm eternally grateful."

Marvel has a brand new synopsis for She-Hulk as it begins streaming on Disney+: "Directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer, "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth."

