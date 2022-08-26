She-Hulk Stars Tatiana Maslany & Mark Ruffalo Take Green Things Challenge





She-Hulk's Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo decided to take the Green Things Challenge as a part of the promotional material for the new show. On Twitter, the duo names as many green things as possible in different categories. Ruffalo did pretty well in the movie category. But, the real star of the clip and the show was Maslany who crushed more green condiments than you would believe. It's just another example of the easy chemistry between these two actors. Seeing Bruce Banner and Jennifer Walters interact has been a highlight of the first two episodes. Fans are hoping it won't be the last time. Check out their effort down below.

In some recent comments to Variety, the Hulk actor explained that he would be open to exploring where his character is headed in that spaceship. "I don't know. It certainly does suggest that," Ruffalo began. "There has been some conversations about what happened in the two years where Hulk abandoned Banner and the Avengers [on Sakaar], and the emergence of Smart Hulk, which hasn't ever fully been answered. I think maybe we've given four sentences to that time period since then. It's really an interesting, exciting part of the Hulk story and Banner story."

Tatiana Maslany & Mark Ruffalo duke it out in the GREEN THINGS CHALLENGE! 💚💪



Catch brand new episodes of Marvel Studios' #SheHulk: Attorney at Law, an all new Original series, streaming Thursdays on @DisneyPlus.

"I do think that the trip to Sakaar is a good place to start and what that means to the idea of what the fans have been asking for — this idea of Planet Hulk or World War Hulk or just the journey that Banner and Hulk have to make to come to peace with each other," Ruffalo added. "That's really interesting to me, and I do feel like there is some interest in exploring that down the line."

Here's Marvel's tease for She-Hulk: "Directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer, "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth."

