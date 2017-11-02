She-Hulk Premiere: Where Did the Spaceship Come From?





She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's premiere featured an extraterrestrial visitor and some fans were wondering what's going on. Well, Bruce Banner and his cousin Jennifer Walters are run off the road in the early-going by a Sakaar spaceship and that's the catalyst for She-Hulk's powers. The Hulkimmediately recognizes the model of spacecraft and says that he's going to have to "check on that" at some point. Back in Thor: Ragnarok, Banner's alter-ego was a storied gladiator in The Grandmaster's games. Along with the God of Thunder, he escaped the planet, but it would seem that the Sakaar fleet isn't done with him yet. To compound the interest in this Easter egg, there have been rumors of a World War Hulk movie for a while now. That storyline would need Banner to leave Earth. So, fans that recognized the connection are absolutely excited about the prospect of all that coming down the pipe at some point. So, if She-Hulk wasn't going to be packed with enough Earth action, there seem to be space shenanigans on the way in short order.

Heading into Thor: Love and Thunder, a lot of fans expected Goldblum's character to make another appearance. (Funnily enough, it sounds like things were shot with both the Grandmaster and Eitri, but they got left on the cutting room floor for one reason or another.) Sadly, that wasn't the case. But, the beloved actor isn't letting it get him down. He joked with Esquire that he's there in the vibes of Thor's last adventure.

My only problem is i still need to know more about who and why did the sakaar spaceship want to meet bruce at first place. Could be a potential to make the #SheHulk series more intriguing. Hope there will be a solid reason and explaination for it in the upcoming episodes. pic.twitter.com/SZwcGO72R2 — WAITING FOR PHASE 5 (@AshKetum00) August 18, 2022

"Am I going to be in Love and Thunder? The truth is, and I can say it now because the trailer has come out, I appear in it," Goldblum laughed with the outlet. "It's my most challenging role to date, and I believe my highest accomplishment. I'm not seen, visually. You never see me. And you don't hear me. Nor am I referred to, I believe, in any scene. I am sensed, only vibrationally. It's up to the viewer to pick up on that… But you will feel something. And that will be me."

Marvel has a brand new synopsis for She-Hulk as it begins streaming on Disney+: "Directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer, "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth."

