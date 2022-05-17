She-Hulk Trailer Unveils New Look at Abomination's Return

✖

Marvel Studios already confirmed that Tim Roth's Emil Blonsky aka Abomination would be returning for the upcoming She-Hulk series, and with the official trailer now online we have a first look at his return...in both forms. Roth appears in a containment cell wearing a prison jumpsuit, with the editing on the trailer leading us to believe that Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters is going to be representing him in some legal manner (the series' new title is officially She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, after all), but later on he returns to his Abomination form.

As Marvel fans recall, Roth lent his voice to The Abomination's big screen return in last year's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which teased his current status in the MCU and also his surprise friendship with none other than Sorcerer Supreme Wong. Today's blast of She-Hulk news also confirmed that Wong will return in the series as well, meaning that a revelation about how the pair know each other seems like a guarantee for the new show. Perhaps Walters will be working to get Blonsky out of jail, presumably where he has been since destroying Harlem in 2008's The Incredible Hulk.

It's also worth noting that with the return of The Abomination in Shang-Chi, the character got an upgraded look that took into account his trademark comic book appearance, notably the pointy ears. It seems like Blonsky may be able to transform at will, or perhaps has an anger-triggered transformation like Banner and Walters, as we can see him change into The Abomination inside the same cell he's shown previously.

The nine-episode She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will premiere on August 17 on Disney+. Marvel's official desction for the series reads as follows: "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry."

Directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer, the series is executive produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro, and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.