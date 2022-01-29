Marvel’s She-Hulk Star Tim Roth Lets Slip a Major Spoiler About Abomination Return

Abomination actor Tim Roth might have just let out a giant spoiler for She-Hulk. In an interview with The DisInsider, the star explained that a human version of Emil Blonsky in the Disney+ series. Basically they asked him if he would ever get that physical screen time back and he responded, “Oh yeah!” Now, fans still don’t know a ton about She-Hulk, but they’re expecting all kinds of wild things. The show is billed as a legal drama, but there has to be some kind of underlying action lurking. Bringing back Mark Ruffalo and Roth seems like a recipe to see them throw down again. If that wasn’t enough evidence, the last time fans saw Abomination, he was tangling with Wong in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. During that adventure, it seemed likely that the villain had entered into a new phase of his life. Maybe, She-Hulk helped him argue his sentence down? We’ll have to wait until later this year to see.

The Hollywood reported actually spoke to Destin Daniel Cretton about how the MCU character ended up in Shang-Chi. It turns out that call came from the larger braintrust and the director was happy to oblige. However, they were considering other characters before landing on that particular fight.

“How we arrive at ideas is so hard to trace back to where they began,” Cretton explained. “Abomination was just a result of twenty-to-thirty what-ifs. And then we landed on a pairing that felt really great, but it was also a pairing that made sense to what’s happening in the MCU around the time of our movie. So there are definite links happening that you will pick up on if you’re involved with everything else that’s happening in the MCU.”

Producer Jonathan Schwartz also spoke with Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davis about including Roth in the film. Good fit and timing matter a lot it would seem.

“We love that moment. We sort of knew, [director] Destin [Daniel Cretton] and I, that there had to be a big, kind of showcasing fight between two known characters in there, and it just became this big talk with us in talking about who made sense, and who’d be cool, and who we would think it would be a good fight between, and we ended up with wanting Abomination because it seemed to make the most story sense for where we’re going to find him in this universe, and also, just be a cool, awesome fight. And it fell along those lines, like it was a good time to refresh Abomination’s look. We haven’t seen him for a while, so I think everyone was excited to kind of see him at all in weird glory.”

