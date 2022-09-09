She-Hulk Easter Egg Pays Tribute to Iconic Marvel Writers

The journey of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has been a unique one, with Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) having quite the Marvel Cinematic Universe introduction. The live-action Disney+ series has been mashing established MCU lore with Jen's comic roots, and the results have been hilarious and unexpected. A blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment from the show's recently-released fourth episode paid tribute to those roots in a pretty great way, borrowing the names of some of the biggest She-Hulk comic creators. Spoilers for Episode 4 of She-Hulk below! Only look if you want to know!

Partway through the episode, Jen scrolls through a to-do list dotted with items. These include "File discovery request for Kraft v Soule" and "Compile depositions for Lee v Byrne."

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

These names will definitely be memorable to She-Hulk comic readers — Stan Lee co-created She-Hulk and penned her first issue, Savage She-Hulk #1. David Anthony Kraft wrote every subsequent issue of Savage She-Hulk. John Byrne wrote and drew the majority of the Sensational She-Hulk run (and also appeared in it as himself multiple times). And Charles Soule penned one of the most recent She-Hulk solo runs, which began in 2014.

This is one of the most charming ways that She-Hulk has paid tribute to the comics — something that was a priority for head writer Jessica Gao.

"For me, it was John Byrne's run that a) made me fall in love with the character in the first place," Gao told ComicBook.com earlier this summer. "But b) I consider that — and most people do, this is nothing new — it's the iconic She-Hulk run. He was the one who introduced the fourth-wall breaking and kind of the meta nature of this character, and how she was self-aware and knew she was in comics. So for me, that's quintessential Jen. That's quintessential She-Hulk, actually, I should say. There's been so many iterations of Jen in the comics, and she really started out a little bit more timid, a little bit mousier, and as she kinda went along — more in the Dan Slott and Charles Soule runs, you started to really see this career-driven working woman, who had a very strong sense of right and wrong. We've really brought a lot of those traits into Jen."

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, Tim Roth as Abomination, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Josh Segarra as Augustus "Pug" Pugliese, Jon Bass as Todd, and Renée Elise Goldsberry as Mallory Book. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

What did you think of Episode 4 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

New episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will debut Thursdays exclusively on Disney+. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.