Marvel Studios Hires Rick and Morty Writer to Develop She-Hulk Series

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand on Disney+ with the launch of all-new live-action series that will further explore the world of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Some of them will focus on characters many fans already know and love, while others will shine a spotlight on brand new faces we’ve yet to see. One of these characters is the gamma-powered attorney Jennifer Walters, also known as She-Hulk. While little is known about the She-Hulk series at this point, we finally do know who will be running point on the show when it launches on the Disney+ streaming service.

According to a new report from The Hollywood Reporter, Jessica Gao is developing and leading the writing team on She-Hulk. Gao is known for her work on Rick and Morty, the hit animated series on Adult Swim, and even penned the insanely popular episode “Pickle Rick,” which featured the titular genius turn himself into a pickle in an attempt to avoid a therapy session with his family.

The report indicates that this is the first major hiring on the series since it was first announced at Disney’s D23 Expo earlier this year. Most of the Disney series have brought on major directors in television and film to help guide their shows, so it will be interesting to see if Marvel Studios brings on another major visionary to help guide the series.

Shortly after the news was announced, Gao herself spoke out about the opportunity to get the job, revealing that she has been working toward nabbing a She-Hulk project for quite a while.

I’ve been chasing She-Hulk for SO long. This is the the definition of a dream come true. — Jessica Gao (@ChairmanGao) November 8, 2019

