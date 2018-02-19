Concept Art Reveals Shuri’s Black Panther Costume

The art book companion to Marvel’s hit movie Black Panther shows another member of the Wakandan royal family taking on the mantle of Black Panther.

Concept art featured in Marvel’s Black Panther: The Art of the Movie shows Shuri, the sister of T’Challa, dressed in a version of the Black Panther costume.

Shuri is still wielding the panther gauntlets she builds and wields in Black Panther. Take a look below.

In the Marvel Comics universe, Shuri is T’Challa’s half-sister, the daughter of T’Challa’s father, T’Chaka, and his second wife, Ramonda. As in the film, Shuri is a genius on par with if not outstripping her brilliant brother. During a time when T’Challa was left incapacitated by critical injuries, Shuri was tested and found worthy of the mantle of Black Panther and took over the role and leadership of Wakanda for a time.

Black Panther did a pretty good job of setting up Shuri to become the next Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Letitia Wright, the actress who plays Shuri in Black Panther, previously spoke to ComicBook.com about the possibility of Shuri stepping into that spotlight.

“That’s the kindest thing an interviewer has ever asked me,” Wright said. “I hope, whenever the time is right if it’s meant to happen, I would happily do it. But you can’t have a Shuri movie without T’Challa and you can’t have a Shuri movie without Ramonda and Nakia and the rest of the Dora Milaje and Okoye. So, I guess, the question is: when can we have Black Panther 2?”

The answer to Wright’s question is probably “As soon as possible.” Black Panther is breaking records at the box office, so it seems likely that Disney and Marvel Studios will start work on a sequel sooner rather than later.

Black Panther currently has an 85.91 ComicBook.com Composite Score, which is the sixth-highest ComicBook.com Composite Score for a comic book movie. Black Panther also has a 4.53 out of 5 ComicBook.com User Rating, making it the highest rated comic book movie ever among ComicBook.com Users.

Black Panther is now in theaters. It will be followed by Avengers: Infinity War on May 4th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.