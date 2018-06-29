‘Spider-Man’ Spinoff ‘Silver and Black’ Production Reportedly Delayed

Production on Sony Picture’s Spider-Man spinoff Marvel movie Silver and Black, featuring Silver Sable and Black Cat, has reportedly been further delayed.

Omega Underground reports that production on Silver and Black has been pushed back into 2019 so that the film’s script can undergo extensive rewrites.

Silver and Black was previously scheduled for a February 2019 release but now has no scheduled release date. The film’s production was previously delayed until late 2018 already, but this new report suggests that delay has been extended considerably.

Silver and Black will be helmed by director Gina Price-Bythewood, who also worked on Marvel and Freeform’s new television series Cloak and Dagger. Price-Bythewood recently gave an update on the film’s progress.

“The update is just really pounding out the script. It all starts with the script,” she said. “You gotta have a great script so we want to make sure that’s right before we jump in.”

The script was written by Christopher Yost, who co-wrote Thor: The Dark World and Thor: Ragnarok. He is also the former head writer of the animated television series The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Hero and has written and co-written comics such as X-23: Innocence Lost, X-23: Target X, New X-Men, X-Force, and Scarlet Spider.

Silver and Black is one of several Sony Marvel Universe movies currently in development. Sony’s Marvel Universe’s exact relationship to the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been a matter of some debate, currently looking like it may exist adjacent to the MCU but that the two universes will not crossover with each other.

The films in Sony’ Marvel Universe are said to skew more towards adult audiences than those of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first installment of Sony’s Marvel universe will be Venom, releasing this October. Other films in development for this universe include Morbius, the Living Vampire and Nightwatch.

Silver Sable and Black Cat are both potential love interests of Spider-Man whose moralities tend to keep them apart from the web-slinger. Silver Sable was created by Tom DeFalco and Ron Frenz and first appeared The Amazing Spider-Man #265 in 1985. Silver Sable is the leader of the mercenary group known as Wild Pack and specializes in the hunting of war criminals. Her violent, often fatal methods tend to put her at odds with Spider-Man and the other Marvel superheroes, though she has been known to ally with them on occasion.

Black Cat was created by writer Marv Wolfman and artist Dave Cockrum and first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man #194 in 1979. Her real name is Felicia Hardy and she is the daughter of one of the most famous cat burglars in the world. After suffering a traumatic experience at college, Felicia trained to develop her acrobatic and fighting skills and followed in her father’s footsteps as an expert cat burglar, making her relationship with Spider-Man a tumultuous one at best.

