‘Silver & Black’ Recruits ‘Black Panther’ Costume Designer

After a couple of months without much in the way of news, there’s an update about Sony‘s Spider-verse film Silver & Black. A new report reveals that the upcoming film has brought on board Black Panther‘s costume designer.

According to Omega Underground, the Spider-Man spinoff has entered pre-production with Ruth E. Carter, who designed the costumes for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s upcoming Black Panther film, joining the crew. In addition to Black Panther, Carter — who is a two-time Oscar nominee — has worked on films such as Malcolm X, Selma, Marshall, Do The Right Thing, Amistad, and Summer of Sam. Carter has also previously worked with Silver & Black director Gina Prince-Bythewood.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Thus far, there isn’t much known about the upcoming Silver & Black other than it set to feature Black Cat and Silver Sable, two characters who have been frequently featured as either villains or allies of Spider-Man in comics for years. Some reports have hinted that the film may have a “cat and mouse” type plot, as Black Cat, aka Felicia Hardy, is a cat burglar and Silver Sable, aka Silver Sablinova, is a mercenary. However, director Prince-Byethe wood has described the movie as being more of a Thelma & Louise type of film.

“I wanted to tell the story of two damaged women who are at war with each other but need each other to survive,” Prince-Bythewood told Variety earlier this year.

The addition of Carter as costume designer isn’t the only update for Silver & Black, either. Visual effects supervisor Sheena Duggal, who has previously worked on Marvel’s Agent Carter as well as The Hunger Games, has also reportedly signed on as well.

Silver & Black is scheduled to open in theaters February 8, 2019.