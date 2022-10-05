SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan: "I Will Be In The MCU"

Wrestlers making the leap to Hollywood is nothing new, but the specific transition of going from the squared circle to a superhero project is particularly becoming more common. WWE talent like Kane, Edge, and Cody Rhodes have made one-off appearances as antagonists in CW shows Smallville, Arrow, and The Flash, respectively, while other former WWE Champions have fronted major comic book franchises. Dave Bautista has portrayed Drax the Destroyer in five Marvel Studios productions. DC's Peacemaker put John Cena in the titular role following his breakout performance in The Suicide Squad. In roughly two weeks, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson makes his superhero debut as the leading man in Black Adam.

Now, a current WWE titleholder is looking to get in on the superhero fun, specifically in the Marvel department. SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan declared to Ryan Satin on Out of Character that she is looking to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"I will be in the MCU. That's a goal of mine," Morgan said (h/t Fightful). "I will be in the MCU, I can just feel it. I don't know how I'm going to finagle or finesse my way in there, but I know that there is a role for me."

That MCU dream has yet to be realized, but Morgan already has acting experience under her belt. Morgan will appear in The Kill Room alongside Uma Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson, a feature film that is currently without a release date.

"My role wasn't major, you know what I mean? But I got all of my stuff done in one day," Morgan said of The Kill Room. "It was really cool. I feel like WWE really prepares you in so many ways for acting, movies, and television, that you don't even really notice until you're put in the environment outside of WWE. As I'm filming this movie with this phenomenal cast, I feel like I'm doing a WWE backstage. I had this crazy comfort end feeling of home and I was like, 'Wow, this is what I've been doing to some degree for the last 8 years of my life.' Being there, I feel very at ease."

Beyond that project, Morgan teased that she has more non-wrestling endeavors in the works.

"I have another secret little project coming up and there may be more after this one," Morgan teased. "I pretty much want to tell everyone and I can't, so that was my way of talking about it to get it off my chest."