Someone Animated The Deadpool 2 Trailer

Deadpool 2 already has one amazing trailer, but now it has two thanks to the world of animation.

Using the vocals from the Deadpool 2 trailer, Darth Blender created a fully animated trailer for the film using a variety of footage from other Wade Wilson starring projects. The new animated version features clips from Ultimate Spider-Man, Hulk vs. Wolverine, Wolverine and the X-Men, and the classic X-Men Animated Series.

You’ll notice the latter of those when Cable makes his introduction, and despite it being the oldest footage of the group it somehow still holds up. Other high points include Deadpool crushing on White Tiger, putting Dopinder’s voice as the voice of Spider-Man, and that sweet animated intro that gets destroyed thanks to Deadpool running from a slew of bullets.

You can check out the full trailer in the video above.

Fans will have to enjoy these past animated Deadpool projects for now, as the new animated series that was slated to hit FX (starring Donald Glover as Deadpool) has been canceled due to creative differences, though that cancellation hasn’t been exactly smooth.

The animated trailer features plenty of Domino and Cable, something that the live-action version is reportedly adding in during reshoots for the film thanks to audiences reacting well to their limited roles in test screenings.

“In January, they did the first test screening where it’s scored, I heard, like a 90, 91. And then they did another screening based on editing the movie after getting notes back,” Steven Weintraub said. “The crowd sees it, right, the studio looks at, it they make changes. So the second screening happened and … I heard it scored much higher, a high 90, and then what happened was both crowds at these screenings said they love Josh Brolin as Cable, they loved Domino, but that they would like to see more of both characters in the movie.”

Deadpool 2 cruises into theaters on May 18, while X-Men: Dark Phoenix lands in theaters on November 1. The New Mutants is slated to hit theaters on February 22, 2019.