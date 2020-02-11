Sony Announces New Marvel Movie For 2021

It looks like Marvel fans have something else to look forward to in 2021. In addition to the currently slated films, @ERCboxoffice has revealed that a new untitled Sony and Marvel film is now set for release on October 8th, 2021. That gives Sony a second release for 2021, as the only thing previously coming from the studio was a proper sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 16th, 2021, which is the Spider-Man film that Sony and Marvel worked out a new deal for after they publically split ways. So, if Spider-Man is already slated for that year, this is likely a new spin-off film for another Spidey character, though the question now is, who is it for?

So far we’ve had a spinoff film for Venom, and after it killed at the box office we are getting a sequel on October 2nd, 2020. Next up is Morbius, which launches this year as well on July 31st, and at that point that’s all we really know of that’s in production.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, rumors have said that Madame Web project is in some stage of development, and previous rumors indicated that Silver and Black (the Silver Sable and Black Cat project) and Sinister Six weren’t completely dead, but we’ll just have to wait and see who it ends up being.

Sony’s web continues to grow. UNTITLED SONY/MARVEL pic now set for Oct. 8, 2021. — Exhibitor Relations Co. 2: Box Office Boogaloo (@ERCboxoffice) February 11, 2020

“Sony’s web continues to grow. UNTITLED SONY/MARVEL pic now set for Oct. 8, 2021.”

Now, those who know me probably know that I’m rooting for a Cardiac movie, but who knows, maybe it will end up being centered on a more high profile villain like Kraven the Hunter or Carnage, or perhaps a solo spinoff for Black Cat? Regardless, we are definitely intrigued.

What do you think the mystery movie is? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Marvel!