Bob Iger Breaks Silence on Disney/Sony Feud

Friday has been a bustling day for fans of Spider-Man and the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Disney chief Bob Iger can’t help but chime in with excitement. Hours after news surfaced Sony and Walt Disney Studios had come to terms on a new deal allowing the web slinger to appear in two more MCU flicks, Iger took to Twitter to celebrate the end of the “feud,” as he called it.

Being sure to stow away a healthy helping of exclamation points, the Disney executive confirmed Marvel Studios‘ Kevin Feige would be producing another Spider-Man sequel. “Disney-Sony @SpiderMan feud ends. Kevin Feige to produce sequel!!! This certainly warms my heart,” Iger tweeted before thanking Sony for coming to terms on a new deal.

Disney-Sony @SpiderMan feud ends. Kevin Feige to produce sequel!!!

This certainly warms my heart! Thank you @Sony! — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) September 27, 2019

Under the new deal, Disney will reportedly get a 25 percent cut of first-dollar revenue compared to the meager five percent the previous deal allowed. This would mean the House of Mouse gets a fourth of all money the Spider-Man threequel makes the second it sells a ticket. Like the previous deal, Disney still retains all merchandising and licensing rights, allowing the company continue making all kinds of cash through toys, apparel, and other consumer products based on the movie. Reports suggest the House of Mouse will also foot the bill for “roughly a quarter” of the film’s cost, all in exchange of Feige and his team for getting creative control over the movie.

In addition to a third solo Spider-Man movie, Holland is also reportedly set to appear in at least one other Marvel film, though it’s unclear what property that’d be. Feige offered a statement on the new deal, apparently teasing Spider-Man’s involvement in both the Marvel Cinematic Universe as well as Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters.

“I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it,” said Feige. “Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

