‘Pacific Rim: Uprising’ Star Adria Arjona In Talks For Female Lead in Sony’s ‘Morbius’

Sony’s getting closer to pushing Morbius into production and now, reports have surfaced hinting at who will join the Oscar-winning Jared Leto in a lead role. According to a new report from Deadline, Pacific Rim: Uprising alum Adria Arjona is in talks to join the project.

Should the two sides come to an agreement, Arjona will play Martine Bancroft, an on-again-off-again love interest of Michael Morbius (Leto). The two characters have been part of the Marvel mythos for nearly the same amount of time as Morbius debuted in The Amazing Spider-Man #101 (October 1971) while Bancroft first appeared a month later in The Amazing Spider-Man #102. Both characters were created by Roy Thomas and Gil Kane.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It should be noted that when scoop website That Hashtag Show published casting breakdowns for the property earlier this summer, they noted the female lead would, more than likely, be none other than Martine.

Arjona is a rising star in Hollywood after her role as Jules Reyes in Steven DeKnight’s Pacific Rim: Uprising. As of recent, the actor has starred alongside comedian Melissa McCarthy in Life of the Party and has two big projects on the horizon — Netflix’s Triple Frontier and Neil Gaiman’s Good Omens original for Amazon.

As of this writing, Leto’s still the only the only cast member officially attached to the property. According to the producers, they’re expecting big things out of the star. As far as the look and feel of Morbius goes, producer Matt Tolmach said that even though Sony’s trying to a build a cinematic universe of their own, they’re still trying to make the film its own flick.

“I don’t think there’s a rule written somewhere in stone that all of them have to be one thing,” Tolmach shared. “I think we’ve all talked about, ‘Well, if one of these presents itself in a way…’ Look, we have all seen, as you’ve said, the R-rated versions of these movies now working. So, that’s out there. You can succeed to a staggering degree.”

Are you looking forward to Michael Morbius soaring into theaters? What do you think of Adria Arjona as Martine Bancroft? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Morbius The Living Vampire currently has no release date attached.