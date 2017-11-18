Sony Now Also Interested In Deal With Fox

It looks like 20th Century Fox has yet another dancing partner in negotiations, and that could create some unforeseen benefits for Comic fans.

Last week it was revealed that Disney was in talks with 20th Century Fox to acquire the studios and several of its assets. Those talks fell through, but now it seems FOX also has interest from the house that Spider-Man built, Sony.

A new report from The Washington Post says that FOX has been informally approached by Sony according to someone familiar with the situation, but all of these talks are in the early stages.

That is noteworthy for a variety of reasons, one of those being that Sony has the licensing rights for the Spider-Man side of the Marvel universe. The studio just released their newest edition of the superhero this year with Spider-Man: Homecoming, and did so in conjunction with Marvel Studios. The film yielded positive results, and Sony has already announced a sequel as well as two spinoff projects.

Those include a Venom spinoff starring Tom Hardy as well as Silver & Black, which spotlights Spider-Man allies Black Cat and Silver Sable. A Sinister Six film has also been rumored for some time, but it is unknown if that is still in development.

Sony and Marvel entered into a new deal that allows Spider-Man to be shared across the universe while Marvel helps with the films for Sony. If Sony were to acquire FOX, that could be a way in for Marvel to get more control over the X-Men characters. Sony wouldn’t give them full reign of course, but they would probably be open to a deal like their Homecoming one, allowing certain characters over in exchange for Marvel’s help in redefining the franchise.

If Marvel can’t get the complete rights back, this would be a positive plan B, but as we mentioned above, talks are extremely early, and Sony is also not the only suitor. Comcast and Verizon have also shown interest in acquiring the studio, so anything is possible until an actual deal is reached.

