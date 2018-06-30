Marvel Releases First ‘Spider-Geddon’ Teaser

Spider-Geddon is nigh and the Revenge of the Spider-Verse is imminent. Marvel has released the first teaser for its next Spider-Man event.

Spider-Geddon spins out of the events of Amazing Spider-Man #800. Dan Slott will team with Christos Gage and artist Jorge Molina for another multiversal spider-epic.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Spider-Geddon will once again bring together practically ever Spider-character from across Marvel’s multiverse, as well as some new allies and new threats. Take a look a the teaser image below:

The Spider-Verse villains known as the Inheritors will return once again to threaten Spider-Man and his extended family.

“Spider-Verse took the multitudes of Spider-Characters and put them all on the same stage and we’ve been playing with it ever since,” editor Nick Lowe said in a press release. “Spider-Geddon straps dynamite to that stage and blows it to smithereens. The most dangerous spider-villain ever, Morlun, and his family of Inheritors were trapped in the perfect prison at the end of Spider-Verse. But like in any super hero story, there’s always a way out and you won’t believe how these Spider-Eaters get out. But they’re out and they want revenge.”

The Spider-Geddon event will introduce the version of Peter Parker from the upcoming Marvel’s Spider-Man PlayStation 4 game into the Marvel multiverse.

“Having had the great pleasure of collaborating with Dan Slott and an all-star array of artists on Spider-Verse, I’m thrilled to be part of Spider-Geddon!” said Christos Gage. “In addition to old favorites, Spider-Geddon will see some new parallel-world Spideys show up…notably the Peter Parker from the world of Marvel’s Spider-Man, the PlayStation 4 video game I’ve been working on for the past several years with the great folks at Insomniac Games! Of course, I’d be remiss not to mention how excited I am about once again writing REDACTED, the REDACTED! Is he the hero Spider-Geddon needs…or the biggest threat to our world? Comics should be fun, thrilling, and a little scary. With Spider-Geddon, we’re looking to deliver on all counts.”

Some of the Spider characters confirmed by the Spider-Geddon teaser include Spider-Woman, Spider-Man Noir, Spinneret, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Spider-Gwen, The Superior Spider-Man, Earth-616 Spider-Man, Spider-Woman of the Wastelands, Spider-Man 2099, Silk, Spider-Girl, Miles Morales, Spider-Punk, and Scarlet Spider.

Marvel promises that more reveals for tie-in titles and additional characters will be coming in the new few weeks.

Are you excited about Spider-Geddon? Which Spider-Man character do you most want to see in action? Let us know what you think in the comments section!

Spider-Geddon begins in October.