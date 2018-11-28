Spider-Gwen Takes Center Stage In New ‘Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse’ TV Spot

With the debut of Sony’s Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse but a few weeks away, marketing for the flick is in full swing with new television spots dropping every day. The most recent spot see Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen take center stage as she tries to persuade her fellow Spidey friends to save their respective home planets.

Spider-Gwen — voiced by Pitch Perfect alum Hailee Steinfeld — is just one of several characters from the Spider-Man comics mythos that’ll make their big screen debut. Along with Spider-Gwen, fans will see Spider-Man Noir (Nic Cage) and Peter Porker himself, Spider-Ham (John Mulaney) to name a few.

Previous talking about the ensemble cast Sony assembled to voice characters in Into The Spider-Verse, movie directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller said they were blessed to be involved with the talent involved with the proejct.

“We are lucky to have such an amazing cast of funny, genuine creative souls to populate the Spider-verse. They have generous minds and great big hearts,” Lord and Miller said. “And they have very talented throats. Which is where their delightful voices come from.”

“We can’t wait for the world to see Miles Morales on the big screen. He’s such a fun and exciting new character, and telling his story through a revolutionary visual style makes for a totally fresh cinematic experience that, if we may say so, is freaking amazing.”

It’ll be Steinfeld’s second major movie of December as the actor also plays the lead role in Paramount’s Transformers-spinoff Bumblee.

“We meet her as a typical misunderstood teenager that has suffered a major loss in her life,” Steinfeld explained during the film’s San Diego Comic-Con panel. “She is looking for freedom, fill that void that she has. Looking for love, that she finds in a car that is more than a car. And then there is a sort of a love story that emerges.”

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse swings into theaters on December 14th while Bumblee zooms to the silver screen the following weekend on December 21st.