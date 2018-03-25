Marvel Makes Major Name Change To Spider-Gwen For ‘Marvel Rising’

Late last year, Marvel Animation announced they were producing a new animated product under the Marvel Rising label. With that announcement, they included the team that’d appear in the property, including Quake, Spider-Gwen, Ms. Marvel, Squirrel Girl, and Lockjaw.

Now, it appears the group behind the movie gave Gwen Stacy‘s character a name change. Instead of going by Spider-Gwen — the name her alter ego goes by in the comics — Gwen will go by Ghost-Spider when Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors kicks off later this year.

Ghost-Spider is set to be voiced by Dove Cameron, who’s currently portraying Ruby on Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

As per Marvel.com, Ghost-Spider is a free-spirited teen who was bitten by a radioactive spider. The site’s full description of the character states:

Gwen Stacy aka Ghost-Spider (formerly Spider Gwen) voiced by Dove Cameron (“Descendants,” “Hairspray Live“) – a free spirited teen who found her calling to be a super hero after being bitten by a radioactive spider and gaining spider-like powers. As Ghost-Spider, she aids those in need, but has to keep her alter-ego a secret from her father, Captain George Stacy, who sees Ghost-Spider as more of a menace than a hero.

Along with Cameron’s portrayal of Gwen Stacy in Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors, a couple of other familiar names are a part of the cast. Actresses Chloe Bennet and Milana Vayntrub are voicing Daisy “Quake” Johnson and Squirrel Girl, respectively, which just so happen to be the characters they also act as in the live-action Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Also included in the animated series are the Inhumans Inferno (Tyler Posey), Ms. Marvel (Kathreen Khavari), and Lockjaw (Dee Bradley Baker) as well as Captain Marvel (Kim Raver), Patriot (Kamil McFadden), and America Chavez (Cierra Ramirez).

Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors is slated to be a series of six, four-minute digital shorts followed by a feature-length animated film, all of which premiere later this year.