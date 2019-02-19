‘Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse’ Spinoff Spider-Ham Short Film Clip Released

Now that Sony has announced Into The Spider-Verse will be released on home media in just a few weeks, the animation studio has unveiled one of the extras included with the release — an animated short featuring Spider-Ham (John Mulaney).

The hilarious minute-long clip above is apparently just a preview for the “all-new mini-movie” included as a bonus on the home release of the film. Though the villain Spider-Ham battle’s in the clip appears to be original to the short, it does closely resemble Crayfin — a villain from deep in the Spider-Ham comic mythos.

The entire clip appears to be in the same style Spider-Ham was animated in during the events of Into The Spider-Verse and could act as a backdoor pilot of sorts for a potential pork-filled spinoff. Last December, Mulaney joked about turning Spider-Ham into a Superman-esque crimefighter.

“[Spider-Ham] is a fun guy who is capable of great rage,” Mulaney joked. “To go see him back at the Daily Beagle – I could see a Watergate-like story at the Beagle where he’s both a reporter and Spider-Ham by night.”

“[I] never thought that the Clark Kents and the Peter Parkers leaned enough into the day job,” he continued. “This would be more like The Post or All The President’s Men or Spotlight, but we’d make it family friendly. Lots of bacon jokes, or, ‘that’s hamfisted.’”

So far, Sony reportedly has their eyes set on a direct Into The Spider-Verse sequel in addition to a spinoff featuring Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld), Spider-Woman, Silk, and other women spider-based characters. On the press tour for Spider-Verse, the film’s producers certainly made sure to point out that they had every intention of exploring this new universe further.

“Look, we wanted to make a movie that felt like it was the tip of the iceberg,” producer Phil Lord admitted. “You could imagine all of these other things. So it’s music to our ears that people could imagine a Spider-Noir film, and the Spider-Ham insane cartoon.”

“Right. We still have the horse,” long-time collaborator Chris Miller echoed. “We’ve got to put the cart behind it. So we’ll let it ride down the road a few blocks before we get too big for our britches.”

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse is set to be released digitally on February 26th and made available for physical home media purchase on March 19th.