Spider-Man Fans Are Worried After Spider-Man 3 Release Date Moves

Sony Pictures pushed back Spider-Man 3 and fans are absolutely concerned about the move back. Now, instead of releasing on July 16, 2021, the movie will come out on November 5, 2021. The move set off a bit of a chain reaction as that was supposed to be Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ big day. But, that film will now be pushed even further back. Marvel’s entire timeline has been stretched farther than Mr. Fantastic himself by all these delays brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. Last year, at San Diego Comic-Con, the entirety of Phase Four was unveiled and you could feel the energy reverberating on social media. But, now with all these changes, there is some concern that there will have to be some major narrative tweaking to make things flow smoothly.

Filming on Spider-Man 3 was supposed to begin after Uncharted's production had completed, but that film got moved today as well. The cast and crew got sent home on their first day of filming this year because of the pandemic. Now, everything is just sort of up in the air. Recently, series star Tom Holland was asked about the status of the next film and he sounded unsure. He can’t be much more sure now.

"I'm not too sure," Holland told the late night host. "I was in Berlin, making a film called Uncharted with Mark Wahlberg. We were all ready to go, we went to set for day one of shooting, and then we got shut down and we got sent home. So whether we shoot that movie first or we shoot Spider-Man first, I'm not clear. But both movies are being made and they're both really strong and the scripts are fantastic, so whatever happens, happens."

For those who don’t know, here’s how things are set to break down in the MCU for the foreseeable future:

Updated MCU movie release slate: Black Widow - November 6, 2020

Eternals - February 12, 2021

Shang-Chi - May 7, 2021

Spider-Man 3: November 5, 2021

Thor 4 - February 11, 2022

Strange 2 - March 25, 2022

Black Panther II - May 6, 2022

Captain Marvel 2 - July 8, 2022

For those really freaking out about Spidey, fear not. Holland said in another interview recently that the film is absolutely amazing. He knows all of the details and can’t wait to bring it to the fans.

"I know everything now. I had my big pitch meeting with Marvel and Sony about two weeks, and I know all the secrets. But I've also done about a thousand interviews, so I know how to not spoil a movie anymore...I can't wait, honestly can't wait,” he told Hey U Guys.

