Spider-Man Fans Are Worried After Spider-Man 3 Release Date Moves
Sony Pictures pushed back Spider-Man 3 and fans are absolutely concerned about the move back. Now, instead of releasing on July 16, 2021, the movie will come out on November 5, 2021. The move set off a bit of a chain reaction as that was supposed to be Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ big day. But, that film will now be pushed even further back. Marvel’s entire timeline has been stretched farther than Mr. Fantastic himself by all these delays brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. Last year, at San Diego Comic-Con, the entirety of Phase Four was unveiled and you could feel the energy reverberating on social media. But, now with all these changes, there is some concern that there will have to be some major narrative tweaking to make things flow smoothly.
Filming on Spider-Man 3 was supposed to begin after Uncharted's production had completed, but that film got moved today as well. The cast and crew got sent home on their first day of filming this year because of the pandemic. Now, everything is just sort of up in the air. Recently, series star Tom Holland was asked about the status of the next film and he sounded unsure. He can’t be much more sure now.
"I'm not too sure," Holland told the late night host. "I was in Berlin, making a film called Uncharted with Mark Wahlberg. We were all ready to go, we went to set for day one of shooting, and then we got shut down and we got sent home. So whether we shoot that movie first or we shoot Spider-Man first, I'm not clear. But both movies are being made and they're both really strong and the scripts are fantastic, so whatever happens, happens."
For those who don’t know, here’s how things are set to break down in the MCU for the foreseeable future:
Updated MCU movie release slate:
Black Widow - November 6, 2020— Comicbook.com (@ComicBook) April 24, 2020
Eternals - February 12, 2021
Shang-Chi - May 7, 2021
Spider-Man 3: November 5, 2021
Thor 4 - February 11, 2022
Strange 2 - March 25, 2022
Black Panther II - May 6, 2022
Captain Marvel 2 - July 8, 2022 pic.twitter.com/MUbqDUN2NB
For those really freaking out about Spidey, fear not. Holland said in another interview recently that the film is absolutely amazing. He knows all of the details and can’t wait to bring it to the fans.
"I know everything now. I had my big pitch meeting with Marvel and Sony about two weeks, and I know all the secrets. But I've also done about a thousand interviews, so I know how to not spoil a movie anymore...I can't wait, honestly can't wait,” he told Hey U Guys.
Are you worried about Spider-Man 3? Let us know in the comments! Check out some of the responses below:
BD is RIGHT
Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 3 pushed back to November 5, 2021.
Because we can’t just have nice things.— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) April 24, 2020
Straight up comedy
Spider-Man 3 pushing Doctor Strange 2 off its release date pic.twitter.com/VsnO1TgvyX— Brian, the Quibi cat (@brianNpikachu) April 24, 2020
Perfect picture
Spider-Man 3 delayed huh....I UNDERSTAND YKNOW but god will it be weird not to get the movie in the summer like usual huh pic.twitter.com/4t00nv2a1E— dani 🍡 (@daniwry_) April 24, 2020
Big mood
Spider-Man 3 delayed
Uncharted moved forward
Doctor Strange 2 delayed
Spider-Man ITSV 2 delayed
NOOOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/p5Q3TcHMqC— Aniq ⎊ (@RaniqDesigns) April 24, 2020
The SALT is here
“spider-man 3 is delayed to late 2021” pic.twitter.com/kUYbYqU39E— tegs (@tlicholland) April 24, 2020
Pretty much
Spider-Man 3 - Nov. 5, 2021— ↺ shirl ⁷ (@markiekoo) April 24, 2020
Spider-Verse 2 - Oct. 7, 2022 pic.twitter.com/6oXx2UUIDW
Let's hope this thing lets up soon
Y’all stay inside 🙄😒 I’m mad this just sucks rn ughApril 24, 2020
That's about right
Noooooo pic.twitter.com/qgQRoEibdB— ⎊rose (@avengers780) April 24, 2020
You knew this was going to happen
Qué dolor pic.twitter.com/CLWRtWUsRa— Cé (@BestOfMySociety) April 24, 2020
This is pretty amazing
April 24, 2020
WORD?
April 24, 2020
Great question!
WHAT ABOUT UNCHARTED IN OCTOBER? HOW WILL THEY SHOOT ALL THIS— Евгений Крипиневич (@e_kripinevich) April 24, 2020
Can confirm
April 24, 2020
It has been a rough year
At this point I'm just getting really numb by all these delays pic.twitter.com/cwS6kVn3CD— Roderick Hare (@roderick_hare) April 24, 2020
Had to include this GIF
April 24, 2020
People were way too quick
April 24, 2020
Pretty much.
April 24, 2020
Never thought I'd see the day
We're literally getting 9 to 10 Comic book movies in 2021.
After the year 2020 has been, I really don't want any sort of rivalry between Marvel and DC. Just be thankful that these films are still coming out and embrace the genre.— The Moonlight Warrior 🌙 (@BlackMajikMan90) April 24, 2020
ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we discuss the new Star Wars Disney+ series, a Walking Dead star wanting to play MCU Wolverine, and debate Marvel getting its own major convention! Listen & Subscribe!
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.