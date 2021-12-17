Spider-Man 3 Trailer Image Released By Official Twitter Account

✖

As fans continue to wait for an official trailer to Spider-Man: No Way Home, the official Twitter account for the movie decided to have some fun at the expense of the impatient. It all started when one fan account posted a photo of an actual trailer on a truck with the Spider-Man: No Way Home logo across it, prompting the official Spider-Man movie account to retweet it with the message "as requested." Naturally this only threw gas on the fire of the Marvel fans eagerly awaiting a first look at the new film from Sony and Marvel Studios but it could still be some time before it arrives.

Rumors have been swirling for some time that the new movie will be a live-action "Spider-Verse" of sorts, with cast members from the previous live-action versions of the wall crawler rumored to appear including former Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Star Tom Holland himself previously downplayed this and said it wasn't true, telling Esquire: "No, no, they will not be appearing in this film, unless they have hidden the most massive piece of information from me, which I think is too big of a secret for them to keep from me. But as of yet, no. It’ll be a continuation of the Spider-Man movies that we’ve been making.”

as requested https://t.co/SzoUrlpnh4 — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) May 19, 2021

Despite Holland's best attempt at damage control from Marvel PR, actor Alfred Molina flat out confirmed he was in the movie, once again appearing as Doctor Octopus, the villain he played in 2004's Spider-Man 2./

“When we were shooting it, we were all under orders not to talk about it, because it was supposed to be some great big secret,” Molina told Variety. “But, you know, it’s all over the internet. I actually described myself as the worst kept secret in Hollywood!”

It's not uncommon for filmmakers, stars, producers, and studios to bend the truth with regard to their biggest surprises and moments in a movie while still in production though. Multiple Marvel actors have denied their involvement in Marvel Studios productions after reports leaked of their casting only to confirm it days or weeks later.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently set for release on December 17th of this year and will be exclusive to movie theaters when it's released. Check back here soon for more news on the trailer for the film as we learn it.