Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Clip Features Mitchells vs the Machines Easter Egg

Last night saw the long-awaited first look at Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the highly-anticipated follow-up to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which won Sony Pictures Animation their first Academy Award for Best Animated Feature in 2019. Sony Animation could be up for the award again this year with The Mitchells vs. the Machines, their newest feature which hit Netflix earlier this year, and became the streaming site’s most successful animated movie. The Mitchells vs. the Machines ended up being met with great reviews, earning a 98% critics score and 88% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie also just earned a Best Animated Film nomination at the Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards. If you were paying close attention to the new Spider-Verse clip, you may have noticed a The Mitchells vs. the Machines easter egg.

“Your Katie Vision is 20/20 if you spotted #TheMitchellsVsTheMachines Easter egg in the Spider-Man: Across the #SpiderVerse (Part One) first look 🤓,” Sony Animation tweeted last night. You can check out their side by side of the two movies below:

The Mitchells vs. The Machines was written and directed by Mike Rianda and Jeff Rowe with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse creators, Phil Lord and Chris Miller, producing.

“One of the amazing things about animation is that its only limit is the scope of the filmmaker’s imagination,” Miller said in the press notes for Mitchells. “It feels like only now do we have the technological tools to make it so that truly any visual style or language conceivable can be represented on screen, and we’re just at the beginning of a golden age of creativity. It’s kind of like when the Impressionists rejected hyper-realistic rules of art and suddenly an explosion of stylistic expression emerged, like Pointillism, Fauvism, Cubism, Surrealism, etc. Animation can be the purest window into the mind of the filmmaker. Plus, in animation it’s a lot easier to get away with really dumb physical jokes.”

Adds Lord, “We’re medium agnostic really. Sometimes animation gives you the best chance to make a particular story something special.”

As for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Sony quickly rushed a sequel to Spider-Verse into development after the feature won the studio an Oscar, According to Miller, that win was a direct result of the film’s massively ambitious design.

“This is a situation where the movie was so ambitious, it was trying to do so many groundbreaking things in its visual style, in its storytelling style, in its cinematic style.” Miller previously explained to ComicBook.com. “Everything about it … The sound mix was probably going to be groundbreaking, so it required a lot of work. Every version of these movies is a collaboration of hundreds of filmmakers working together, and in the best versions people are contributing their creative ideas, and the people, the directors, and the producers are the ones that get to decide which of the things fit the road that you’re going down.”

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is currently set for release on October 7, 2022. The Mitchells vs. The Machines is now streaming on Netflix.