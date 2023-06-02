Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's New Villain Was Brutally Slaughtered by Carnage

✖

Fans learned new details regarding Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse when Sony Pictures Animation revealed The Spot will be one of the animated film's central villains. He'll be voiced by Jason Schwartzman, who joins the likes of Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, and Oscar Isaac as Spider-Man 2099. While fans are understandably excited about seeing Miles square off against The Spot, a teleporting Spidey foe, recent comics have shown another character from the web-slinger's rogues gallery take an interest in Spot. Marvel's relaunched Carnage series has featured the serial-killing symbiote slicing and dicing Spot into several dismembered pieces.

Marvel Comics is celebrating the 30th anniversary of Carnage by giving the villain its own series from Ram V and Francesco Manna. Whereas Carnage is notoriously known for its bond with Cletus Kasady, the symbiote is now host-less and on the rampage. Carnage is going around stealing the abilities of other Spider-Man villains. First on its list is Hydro-Man, and Carnage has found a new disciple named Kenneth Neely, aka The Artist, who was hoping to bond with the symbiote as its new host. However, Carnage is finding freedom in not being locked down by a host, but allows The Artist to tag along during its power-stealing plot. They're both being followed by Detective Jon Shayde, who himself becomes transformed by Carnage.

Carnage #3 from Ram V, Rogê Antônio, Dijjo Lima, and VC' Joe Sabino features the fight between the symbiote and The Spot. Carnage is interested in getting access to the Spotted Dimension, which allows Spot to open up portals that take on the appearance of black spots. Early on in their confrontation, Carnage uses its tendrils to capture Spot, and then literally tears him limb from limb in a gruesome display of mayhem. While it appears The Spot should be dead, he does weakly mumble a few sentences from his dismembered head, telling Carnage he will return since he has the Spotted Dimension to retreat to.

Created by Al Milgrom and Herb Trimpe, The Spot debuted in 1985's Peter Parker, The Spectacular Spider-Man #98. Spot has popped up from time to time in recent years, including during writer Nick Spencer's tenure on Amazing Spider-Man.

"Meet The Spot, Miles Morales's most formidable foe yet, as debuted at #AnnecyFestival. He is voiced by Jason Schwartzman," the Sony Animation Twitter account tweeted when announcing Spot's addition to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Hopefully, he'll have a better time against Miles Morales and friends than when he threw down with Carnage.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swings into theaters on June 2, 2023.