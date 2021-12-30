Spider-Man: No Way Home Filmmaker Jon Watts Directed Venom 2 Post-Credits Scene

If you thought the post-credits scene to Venom: Let There Be Carnage looks familiar, there might be a reason for that. As it turns out, Marvel’s Spider-Man helmer Jon Watts took charge of the scene and directed it. It does, after all, technically take place partially within the confines of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Spider-Man: No Way Home writers Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna confirmed Watts filmed the teaser during the production of the sequel. As it turns out, there was even a time where the team behind No Way Home discussed including Tom hardy’s Venom in the threequel’s final battle.

Instead, they opted to relegate the character to another post-credits scene, meaning Hardy’s character was technically only in the MCU for all but a minute of a screen time. As for how Venom knew who Peter Parker was in the first place, McKenna had the most logical of responses.

“The idea is that the symbiote has knowledge of other universes. Buried in his brain is some knowledge of that connection,” he told Variety.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige previously confirmed the post-credit scene was also a co-production between the studio he oversees and Sony, though he didn’t disclose Watts was the one to direct it.

“There was a lot of coordination — and if you don’t know all the coordination yet, I’m not going to be the one to tell you — but yes, between Sony and Marvel and the Venom team and the No Way Home team… We worked together on it,” Feige confirmed with THR earlier this year at the red carpet premiere of Chloe Zhao’s Eternals.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now in theaters while Venom: Let There Be Carnage is available wherever movies are sold.

