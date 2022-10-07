Spider-Man Animated Series Producer Debunks Into the Spider-Verse 2 Rumor

✖

Yesterday brought a not-so-surprising rumor that voice actor Christopher Daniel Barnes, having lent his voice to the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the popular '90s animated series, would have a part in the upcoming Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse 2. Considering the many different versions of Spider-Man that will seemingly be present in the movie it didn't seem that far fetched for Barnes to be appearing but the report at the time noted that it wouldn't be a huge role in the final film. Sadly it seems like that news was too good to be true, with Spider-Man: The Animated Series executive producer John Semper debunking it.

"An article was posted here yesterday supposedly having the inside story that Chris Barnes is reprising his role in the sequel to 'SPIDER-MAN - INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE,'" Semper wrote on the official Facebook page for the hit '90s toon. "I heard today from Chris’s wife that this is absolutely FALSE. Chris has not been approached by Sony/Marvel to reprise his role as nineties Spider-Man, which means that the Spider-Man from my series will NOT be in this upcoming movie. So spread the word. The rumor is FALSE."

News of Barnes reported involvement came from The Illuminderdi who claimed that his character "will appear in a style that incorporates his look from the cartoon. It’ll be cleaned up and a mashup of the 90’s cartoon style with the distinct visual tone of Into The Spider-Verse."

Despite Semper's denial, it's worth noting as well that his information also comes second hand, and frankly it wouldn't be the first time that a true report on something happening in a superhero project was denied.

Few details about the project have been announced by the studio or the filmmakers, forcing fans to merely speculate. Even star of the last film Jake Johnson previously said he was unaware if he will be involved in the new sequel.

"I would really hope so," Johnson revealed to Fandom when asked about his character returning for the sequel. "I really loved playing Peter B. Parker. I literally recorded that movie for, I think it was over two years. People don't realize, most of ... with animation, you do two or three records and it's over. I lived with that character before anyone knew it was happening for so long. I loved the material. I got to record with Shameik (Moore) a lot who played Miles, and we got to bounce off each other. Shameik and I became buddies and we're still texting and in touch."

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 is scheduled to hit theaters on October 7, 2022.