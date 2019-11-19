Legendary Spider-Man Artist Tom Lyle Dies At 66

Artist Tom Lyle, who most know from his work on Spider-Man and StarMan, has passed away at the age of 66. The cause of death has not been revealed, but our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time. Lyle’s work can be seen to this day whenever the popular Scarlet Spider costume shows up, whether that be in the comics, movies, or games. It was Lyle’s design that paved the way for that costume, and he would also go on to redesign Robin’s (Tim Drake) costume as well as co-create DC characters like Stephanie Brown. Friends have already started taking to social media to share their thoughts about him, including Spider-Man writer Dan Slott.

“Sorry to hear that legendary Spider-Man artist, Tom Lyle has passed away. Tom’s work on both Spidey and the Scarlet Spider were epic. That Scarlet Spider design, Tom’s design, will always be an amazing touchstone for Spidey fans like me and all generations past, present, & future”

TerrifiCon also took to social media to share their thoughts on Lyle’s passing, saying “Sad to hear our friend and past guest, artist Tom Lyle, has passed away at age 66. Our sympathies to his friends and family.”

Sorry to hear that legendary Spider-Man artist, Tom Lyle has passed away. Tom's work on both Spidey and the Scarlet Spider were epic. That Scarlet Spider design, Tom's design, will always be an amazing touchstone for Spidey fans like me and all generations past, present, & future — Dan Slott (@DanSlott) November 19, 2019

Earlier this year Lyle was in the hospital after suffering a brain aneurysm and went through an operation as doctors tried to remove a blood clot.

Sad to hear our friend and past guest, artist Tom Lyle, has passed away at age 66. Our sympathies to his friends and family. — TERRIFICon® — CT's Comic Con (@ItsTerrifiCon) November 19, 2019

Our thoughts are with Lyle’s family and friends at this time.