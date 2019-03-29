Spider-Man’s ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Poster Might Reveal a Huge Spoiler

Marvel Studios released a slew of new character posters for Avengers: Endgame recently, and Spider-Man‘s Tom Holland eventually got his own poster too. As fans know, Spider-Man was one of the heroes lost to Thanos’ decimation, so his poster featured a black-and-white theme with the “Avenge the Fallen” tag line. The fun part comes in when you take a look at Holland’s hair, namely the length of it. The image below features a side-by-side comparison of Holland in his Spidey suit from Avengers: Infinity War and from the Endgame poster, and there is a distinct difference between the two.

So, that could mean a few things. First would be that all of this is moot and it’s just a photo taken specifically for the posters and he happened to have different hair at the time. That said, the second option is that he comes back from the decimation because of events in Endgame and rejoins his friends and allies before the credits roll, showing off a trimmed new look. That would be the best-case scenario, but there’s one more option.

Option the third is that as people in the comments suggested, there’s a barber in the Soul Stone, and honestly, that option is way more intriguing to us. What if inside the Soul Stone there’s a whole community of people who have been trapped there over the years, and they end up starting businesses and create a whole economy? Some people might not even want to leave, because who knows, maybe they have great insurance or fiber Internet packages.

All right, now my mind is going all sorts of places, and I almost want to live there now. Of course, it could also be a barren wasteland of relics and ruins, so maybe not. Oh well.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

