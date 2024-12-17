Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse Reveals New Filmmakers to Direct Sequel

We still don’t know exactly when Sony’s Oscar-winning Spider-Verse trilogy will come to an end. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse has been in the works for a while but Sony removed it from the release calendar in order to give the animation team ample time to finish it, taking away the release date pressures that usually cause a lower quality final product. Beyond the Spider-Verse will be released at some point and it will pick up the story after the massive cliffhanger at the end of Across the Spider-Verse. We also now know the filmmakers that are taking over to get Beyond the Spider-Verse across the finish line.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Deadline broke the news on Tuesday morning that the third Spider-Verse film is being directed by a team comprised of two franchise veterans. Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson will be helming the new film, with a script from producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller, as well as Dave Callaham.

Both Persichetti and Thompson have served as directors on previous Spider-Verse installments, though they weren’t part of the same directorial team. Perischetti directed Into the Spider-Verse alongside Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothman, before moving on to an executive producer role in the sequel. Thompson was the production designer on the first Spider-Verse, then became a director for the sequel, working with Joaquim Dos Santos and Kemp Powers.

“We have had the immense privilege of being part of Miles’ journey from the very beginning, and directing the conclusion to his story is beyond exciting,” said Persichetti and Thompson. “The creativity and care poured into every minute of this project has been truly inspiring. We have crafted what we feel is a very satisfying ending, and we can’t wait for fans to experience it – we’re bringing everything we’ve got!”

“Bob and Justin’s fingerprints are woven into the DNA of these films, and their passion for Miles’ journey shines through in every frame of his last adventure,” said Lord and Miller. “There is nothing more rewarding than collaborating with creative partners with bold vision and brilliant execution like Bob and Justin. We are thrilled to work with them once again to create a beautiful and satisfying conclusion to this story.”

In addition to Lord and Miller, producers returning for Beyond the Spider-Verse include Amy Pascal and Avi Arad. Jinko Gotoh will be joining that lineup as a producer this time around, Aditya Sood and Christina Steinberg will serve as executive producers, while Jessica Berri serves as co-producer.