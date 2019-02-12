Daniel Radcliffe Says He’d Be A Good Spider-Man

When you were a child, there is a good chance you dreamt of being a hero when you grew up. Icons like Superman made the job look easy, and it seems Daniel Radcliffe was not exception. After all, the actor thinks he’d be a great Spider-Man, and he is not talking about on the big screen.

No, the British star is going beyond Hollywood for this one. It turns out Radcliffe think he’d be the genuine thing if he could just find a radioactive spider.

Recently, the Harry Potter star sat down with GQ for an episode of Actually Me. The actor went undercover online to answer questions about himself, and it was there he answered a fan-question on Quora about whether he’d be a good Spider-Man.

“Yes, I would have made a very good Spider-Man,” Radcliffe said before adding: “Not in the films. I mean, just in real life were I granted those powers.”

So, there you have it. If the UK needs someone to fill in for Peter Parker, it looks like Radcliffe is cool with being called up.

While Radcliffe isn’t vying to play the iconic hero on the big screen, this isn’t the first Marvel role the actor has been tied to. In fact, the British actor accidentally began a rumor about the possibility of him joining the MCU as Wolverine once Disney’s deal with 20th Century Fox goes through.

The whole ordeal began when Radcliffe sat down with WIRED and cracked a joke about taking over the role. “There’s going to be a new Wolverine movie, in which it starts off with Hugh Jackman being put into a hot wash.” Radcliffe laughed. “And then when he comes out, it’s me. So yes, I’m very happy to announce that here.”

As it turns out, fans took the joke a bit seriously, prompting Radcliffe to squash the rumor during a chat with IGN.

“This is what happens when you make jokes,” Radcliffe explained. “Wouldn’t it be great if you could just start casting yourself in things by just saying them in interviews? So I guess people have been asking something about me and Wolverine, and I made a joke about [playing] Wolverine after being in a hot wash, like I’d been shrunk in a hot wash, and the internet seems to think that I was putting that out there on my dream board cosmic ordering system.”

So, do you think Radcliffe has what it takes to wall crawl?