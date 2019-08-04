Spider-Man to Be Found Dead in Upcoming Marvel Comic

It sounds as if Spider-Man is going to have a brush with death in an upcoming issue of Marvel’s Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. Marvel sent new solicitation information about issues #11 and #12 of the Tom Taylor-written series to publishers, revealing that Spidey will be found dead in Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man #12. “Spider-Man day has been and gone,” Taylor tweeted when the news broke on Friday. “So, now’s a good time to mention Spidey dies in our Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man #12. 🕷️🤟🕸️💀Sorry!”

It will come as no surprise to most comic book readers that this supposed death of Spider-Man is less fatal than it appears. After all, Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man #13 is already solicited, and Amazing Spider-Man is still ongoing.

Also, the solicitation text for the issues suggests that Spider-Man will have to solve his own murder. Perhaps that’s not the real Spider-Man who’s found dead then?

Another possibility involves the story teased for issue #11. Mary Jane Watson returns and the solicitation text suggests she’ll be saving Spider-Man and Aunt May. The cover, by Andrew Robinson, even has Mary Jane donning the Spider-Man costume. There’s no suggestion that this story continues over into the next issue, but perhaps there’s a connection.

What do you think of Spider-Man’s apparent death in Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man #12? Let us know in the comments. Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man #11 goes on sale on August 28th. Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man #12 goes on sale September 18th. The updated solicitation text for both issues — as well as the unchanged solicitation text for Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man #13, guest-starring the Fantastic Four — follows.

Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man #11

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Juan Cabal (CA) Andrew Robinson

We haven’t seen Mary Jane Watson since #1, but that’s about to change with this almost ALL-MJ issue!

MJ saves Spidey, helps Aunt May and basically saves the day.

Face it, readers, you just hit the jackpot.

Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man #12

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Ken Lashley (CA) Andrew Robinson

SPIDER-MAN IS FOUND DEAD IN HIS VERY OWN NEIGHBORHOOD!!!

Who did it, and why? Only Spider-Man can solve this mystery! But HOW?!

Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man #13

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Juan Cabal (CA) Andrew Robinson

• Sometimes even your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man needs help from his neighbors.

• Peter’s been keeping secrets and it leads to some big consequences and…

• A GUEST-STARRING APPEARANCE FROM THE FANTASTIC FOUR!

