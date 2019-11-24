Here’s What Peter Parker Could Look Like as Iron Man

Now that Spider-Man (Tom Holland) is back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — at least for the time being — fans have been busy speculating at what the character’s immediate future will look like. With Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) being killed during the events of Avengers: Endgame, many are hoping the web-slinger character will fill the role left behind the billionaire entrepreneur. In turn, that’s lead to some pretty gnarly fan art, thanks to Instagrammer @cvialet_art. In a recent piece of fan art, the concept artist imagined how it’d look like if Peter Parker donned a hybrid Spider-Man and Iron Man armor. Admittedly, it’s pretty killer.

As of now, Holland is set to appear as Peter Parker in Spider-Man 3 and one additional MCU film, a deal the actor helped negotiate with Disney boss Bob Iger.

“Miraculously. He was. We had an event called D23, and Tom was there because he’s a voice in [Pixar’s Onward]. He said something on stage, and it was clear that fans wanted Tom back as Spider-Man, made by Marvel and our Marvel production team,” Iger said. “And after D23, Tom reached out to folks who work for me and said, ‘Can I please have Bob’s e-mail address or phone number?’ Of course, I’m very protected, so they were very careful. I said ‘Sure, have him contact me,’ and he did.”

He added, “We spoke. And he basically made a — he cried on the phone, no, not really. But it was clear that he cared so much. And actually, we care about him.”

