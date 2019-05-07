Peter Parker’s Aunt May Was Snapped Before Spider-Man: Far From Home

Now that Avengers: Endgame has come and passed, the rules and regulations surrounding spoilers have relaxed a bit. Prior to the fourth Avengers flick hitting theaters, the fates of many MCU characters were being withheld as they could be construed as a spoiler for the blockbuster, including the whereabouts for one Aunt May (Marisa Tomei).

Spider-Man: Far From Home helmer Jon Watts revealed earlier today that May was one of the billions lost in Thanos’ (Josh Brolin) Snap in Avengers: Infinity War. “She disappeared and came back,” Watts tells Fandango.

According to Watts, Far From Home will be set “almost immediately” after Avengers: Endgame and will explore the results of half of life suddenly being resurrected after five years.

“I’ve always seen Spider-Man as the most relatable superhero for that reason. He is on the ground level of this fantastic universe,” Watts said.

“So many things happened in Endgame, but you don’t see any of the fallout. So I used Peter Parker/Spider-Man as an opportunity to get that ground-level perspective to show you what it would look like if all these crazy things had happened. What would day-to-day life be? If you were snapped away, you’d have to work backwards and retake your midterms.”

At one point, bizarre rumors had been circulating that Sony was looking at potentially doing an Aunt May solo film, something Tomei is totally down with doing.

“What? You guys know way more than I do. First of all, it took her forever to find out about Peter, so I don’t know what level of spy she would be, but I would like the idea of a big magnifying glass. Did they really, did you really hear that? I’m all for it.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters July 2nd.

