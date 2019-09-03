Marvel Fans Crushed by “No Endgame for Spidey” Quote on Spider-Man: Far From Home Blu-Ray

After a billion-dollar run at the box office, Spider-Man: Far From Home is set to head to home video in the very near future — and one part of the film’s marketing has hit a little too close to home. A photo of the film’s 4K Ultra HD box art recently made the rounds online, which features a pull quote from Rolling Stone claiming that there’s “no endgame for Spidey” because he’s “flying higher than ever”.

The cover for the #SpiderManFarFromHome home media version has been released! pic.twitter.com/hAc3jeUqgo — Marvel Stuff (@marveIstuff) September 3, 2019

While the quote was clearly meant to praise the film’s reinvention of the Spidey franchise – and be a tongue-in-cheek callback to Avengers: Endgame – the quote takes on a completely different meaning now. A few weeks ago, word came out that Sony and Marvel had no longer reached an agreement on their Spider-Man deal, meaning that Tom Holland’s portrayal of the character would be out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in future movies.

Given how passionately fans have responded to that news, the notion of Spider-Man no longer getting an “endgame” has broken some fans’ hearts. Here are just a few of our favorite tweets on the subject.

(Well, considering where this movie leaves him and a certain deal breaking down, well…) https://t.co/EpDeJRrEG2 — Marc Quill (@MarcQuill) September 3, 2019

