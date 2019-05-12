Spider-Man: Far From Home Rules Out Three Key Character Appearances

Multiple characters from Spider-Man: Homecoming will not be returning in Far From Home, producers said during a visit to the set of the Jon Watts-directed Spidey sequel.

Ruled out are Vulture (Michael Keaton), Mac Gargan (Michael Mando), the future Scorpion, and Aaron Davis (Donald Glover), a small-time criminal who operates under the alias of “the Prowler.”

Far From Home is primarily set overseas, following Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and friends on a vacation across Europe as they visit London, Prague, and Venice. Spy Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) hijacks that field trip and partners Spider-Man with Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), an armor-wearing superhero claiming to hail from another Earth.

Not yet ruled out are appearances from comic book favorite J. Jonah Jameson and the staff of the Daily Bugle, who have yet to make their debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Yes, we’ve absolutely talked and thought about those characters a lot, specifically in reference to this film,” producer Eric Hauserman Carroll told press during the set visit.

“What we just want to make sure we’re [presenting] them in a way that doesn’t make you feel instantly like you’ve seen them before. So we have a couple of ideas, some of which I can’t really go into detail because they’re spoilery, but it’s absolutely – if we had an ‘in for the Daily Bugle that wasn’t just your traditional newspaper and [with] Peter Parker, there’s this cool, weird thing happening where being a photographer isn’t necessarily a mark of distinction anymore. We all have better cameras in our pockets than most people even owned ten years ago.

“So how do we get Peter or somebody into that world without it feeling like, do kids really aspire to go be photographers for The New York Times anymore? Or do they aspire to have their tweet reposted, and so on.”

Carroll added the filmmakers are “trying to pay as much homage to the source material as possible, and we do think there are a couple of fun ideas like that in here, most of which I don’t want to spell out for you, but absolutely. We want to take as much of the mythology that people love and present it in a way that’s totally faithful to what people love about it, but in a [different] way.”

Asked if it was fair to say neither Jameson or the Bugle would not be included in Far From Home, Carroll said simply, “No.”

Another new face joins in the form of Dmitri (Numan Acar), a scary-faced mercenary working in tandem with Fury and Mysterio. The character is suspected by many to be revealed as famed comic book foe the Chameleon, and Watts was similarly cagey on that villain’s inclusion.

“Well, Dmitri in the film works for Nick Fury and I think anyone who works for Nick Fury, they certainly have a mysterious past,” Watts said during the set visit. “We’re not specifically saying that he’s … but we’re not not saying.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home opens July 2.