Tom Holland Explains How Captain America: Civil War Was Spider-Man’s Audition To The Public

Tom Holland has become a fan-favorite as Spider-Man playing the role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor made his debut in the role in Captain America: Civil War, before going on to Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Spider-Man: Far From Home. While he auditioned for the Peter Parker part with a self tape aided by Jon Bernthal, Holland feels as though he truly got an audition for audiences when popping into scenes which saw Captain America going to battle against Iron Man.

With Spider-Man: Far From Home, Holland’s Peter Parker is all but forced to take on a role similar to that of Iron Man. “The world needs a new Iron Man,” the story goes according to the film’s trailer. With Peter constantly deciding whether he wants to be a hero or a regular teenager, the pressure is mounting in a way similar to that of Holland’s real life when he was burdened with filling the webbed shoes of Spider-Man. “I mean, there was definitely a level of pressure, you know, making theses movies,” Holland explained. “You know that a lot of people are going to see them, and a lot of people, equally, are going to have an opinion.”

Quickly, Holland was tossed in with some of Marvel’s veteran actors: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, and more. “I was very lucky when I did Civil War because I had a chance to audition for the public, you know?” Holland explains. “I’d got the part and I had auditioned for the producers, and then Civil War was my chance to, kind of, show the world what I was trying to create. And if they didn’t like it, we could change it by the time we got to Homecoming, and if they loved it, which I was very lucky that they did, I just knew that all I gotta do is exactly the same as I did on Civil War, but rather than doing it for 10 days, I need to do it for 100 days in a row.”

Holland was quickly endorsed by fans, so his auditions seem to have gone well, both for the producers and for the public.

Still, things haven’t changed for Holland despite becoming a mega-star. As his Peter Parker character is constantly teased by his Aunt May in Far From Home for some of his spider-powers (going as far as offering them embarrassing names and using them in front of his friends), Holland remembers how his family has treated him similarly. “When my dad used to drop us off at school, he’d like, sometimes wear my mum’s pajamas or something,’ Holland laughed. “And he wouldn’t just drop us off at school, he’d get out the car and give us a cuddle, and give us kiss on the cheek and stuff, and he was only doing it to be embarrassing. So yeah, that wasn’t great.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2.