‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Clip Reveals Additional Footage

A new Spider-Man: Far From Home clip has made its way online, where we see it can be kind of difficult for Peter Parker to explain a Spider-Man suit in his luggage.

In the first trailer from Far From Home we see Peter decide to not take his Spider-Man costume with him on his European trip, but it turns out Aunt May wasn’t so sure he wouldn’t need it and packed it when he wasn’t looking and even left a note that reads “you almost forgot this!! Heart May.”

In the new clip, his luggage is opened by a travel agent at the airport, who pulls out the Spider-man costume with a questioning look. Peter then makes a gesture as if he’s sleeping, attempting to explain that they are his pajamas. “They’re my pajamas. They’re bigger because…that’s how I like them.” Not his best on the fly material to be sure, but it works, and she lets the costume pass. What she doesn’t let pass though is a banana, which is a no-no.

You can check out the clip above.

The Far From Home trailer went over quite well with fans and critics alike, including Kevin Smith, who shared his reaction online and just about lost his mind when Mysterio finally showed up in the trailer.

“Aggggghhhhh! Holy S*** bubblehead! Bubble f****** head! We have fishbowl helmet ladies and gentlemen,” Smith said. “They showed him in the fishbowl helmet ladies and gentlemen. F***! I know a lot of people are like mad at the current state of the world and our country and s***, but I’m sorry this just makes up for it (laughs), we f***** have Mysterio in a movie. They keep giving me shiny trinkets so I won’t pay attention to the big picture. What I’ve been doing my whole life.”

You can find his entire reaction here, and the official description for Far From Home can be found below.

“Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!”

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 5th.