Spider-Man: Far From Home Director Hints at Scorpion and Vulture’s Future Return

Director Jon Watts explains why Vulture (Michael Keaton) and Mac Gargan (Michael Mando), the future Scorpion, didn’t appear in Spider-Man: Far From Home despite the sinister mid-credits scene that ended Homecoming.

“We never really found the right moment to do something like that. It’s always just about it being right for the story and not just some sort of shoehorned-in cameo,” Watts told Digital Spy.

“But I do love the idea that they’re both still out there, and I like the idea that as we move forward with these films, we’re building out this rich world that we can continually draw from.”

Persistent rumors, since debunked, claimed Far From Home would establish supervillain group the Sinister Six in its mid or post-credits scene, but the filmmakers “never talked about that for this film,” Watts told Comic Book Movie.

“It’s just a question of what is the best idea for the story we are telling. Hopefully, the best idea always wins but what’s exciting about working with Marvel is that you feel like every idea is always on the table.”

The mid-credits scene that did make the movie — which introduces a major Spidey supporting character to the Marvel Cinematic Universe — could be set up for Gargan to appear as Scorpion in Spider-Man 3, potentially leading towards the eventual inclusion of the Sinister Six.

Far From Home instead put its focus on Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), a member of Spider-Man’s comic book rogues gallery quickly identified by Watts as the top pick for his Homecoming followup.

“As soon as we knew what Quentin Beck’s character was going to be like, Jake was the obvious choice. What we needed was someone who could show up and immediately fulfill this role as a potential new hero on Earth,” Watts explained.

“Jake possesses not only that magnetic leading man quality, but he also has this very relatable friendly side that would allow him to become essentially a new mentor/big brother to Peter. Their chemistry together on screen is very similar to their chemistry off screen, and the fact that that worked out so well was just a testament to their abilities.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home is now playing.