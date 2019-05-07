Spider-Man: Far From Home Director Reveals Origin of Elemental Monsters

Monday morning marked the lifting of Joe and Anthony Russo’s “spoiler ban” on Avengers: Endgame, meaning that everyone is now allowed to talk openly about the events of the top-secret movie. That apparently includes Marvel and Sony, as the two studios released a new trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home that was filled with spoilers from Endgame. The new footage gave fans the first glimpse at the post-Endgame MCU, and took Peter Parker’s story in a much different direction.

Not only is Peter no longer in his neighborhood this time around, but he’s also facing a threat unlike anything he’s ever seen. Nick Fury tasks Peter and his new “ally” Mysterio with taking on this threat, which arrives in the form of three massive elemental monsters.

Their origin has yet to be explained in any of the trailers, but director Jon Watts was recently asked about these monsters during an interview with Fandango. According to the filmmaker, they come from the same alternate dimension as Mysterio.

“Yes, exactly. Exactly. They’re both from the same sort of parallel dimension, yeah,” Watts said.

The revelation of this alternate reality came during Monday’s new trailer. When Fury introduced Peter to Quentin Beck, aka Mysterio, he said that Thanos’ Snap in Avengers: Infinity War created an alternate dimension. Mysterio comes from that alternate dimension, and he’s somehow on our version of Earth to try and save his.

It sounds complicated, but it may not be. Mysterio has always been about creating illusions and masking the real truth. There’s a great chance that he’s lying to both Fury and Peter in Far From Home, and that he’s not from an alternate reality at all.

There’s no telling what’s in store for the Spider-Man story when Mysterio finally arrives, but the elemental monsters will certainly create a different kind of challenge for Peter Parker and his friends.

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2nd.

