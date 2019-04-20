‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Will End Phase 3 of the MCU, Confirms Kevin Feige

After over 20 films throughout the last decade, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will see the end of an era when Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters. We have a slight idea of what Marvel Studios is planning in the future, but producer Kevin Feige has made sure to keep key details under wraps. However, fans will get their first glimpse at the future of the MCU when Spider-Man: Far From Home premieres in July.

Feige was speaking with Bilibili when he confirmed that Phase 3 of the MCU does not end with Avengers: Endgame, but will instead conclude in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s the end of the third phase. You’re the first person I’ve told that to,” Feige revealed.

There was some confusion over the specific plans for Phase 3 of the MCU. While it has significantly expanded the scope and size of the franchise, some people assumed it would end after Avengers: Endgame, while Spider-Man: Far From Home would kick off Phase 4. It turns out, we’ll have to wait just a bit longer for our first look at the future of the MCU.

But Feige is excited for what’s in store as they continue to lean on the newest heroes in the franchise, including Spider-Man, Black Panther, and Captain Marvel.

“Anna [Boden] and her directing partner, Ryan [Fleck, Captain Marvel directors], did an amazing job, and made the movie what it is, so yes, so we did believe it was very important that this story be told with a female voice behind the camera, many female voices behind the camera in this case,” Feige told the Wrap. “It’s all about going forward. We won’t discuss anything past Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home, but there are many things coming.”

Feige confirmed that the Disney+ series such as Loki, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and WandaVision will play key roles in the future of the MCU, but that they won’t speak about their movie plans until these movies premiere.

“As we’ve been doing for years, aren’t going to announce anything post Avengers: Endgame or Spider-Man: Far From Home until post Endgame and Spider-Man,” Feige told THR.

Maybe we’ll find out at San Diego Comic-Con, but we still have to deal with Avengers: Endgame premiering in theaters on April 26th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we break down the trailers for Dark Phoenix and Child’s Play, talk Halo casting, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!