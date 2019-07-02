Spider-Man: Far From Home Ending Explained

Earlier this year, Avengers: Endgame brought together an entire decade of filmmaking and seemingly delivered an ending to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we knew it. However, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige swore up and down after the film was released that Spider-Man: Far From Home was actually meant to be the final chapter in Phase 3, and would truly usher in a new era of the MCU. Well, now that the film has arrived in theaters, Feige’s comments are finally making sense. With the ending of Spider-Man: Far From Home, the MCU can actually move forward in several new directions.

WARNING: This article contains MAJOR SPOILERS from Spider-Man: Far From Home! Continue reading at your own risk…

Videos by ComicBook.com

As expected, it was revealed in Far From Home that Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio was actually a villain from our own dimension, and he was lying about everything he told Peter and Fury. The Elemental monsters were an act conjured by technology that Quentin Beck put together while working for Tony Stark. He and an entire crew of former Stark employees banded together to take their own power, creating a fake hero in the process.

While most of the world thought Mysterio a hero, Peter Parker figured out his dark secrets, and worked with Happy Hogan, Nick Fury, and his friends to bring Quentin down during his attack on London. Beck ultimately dies in the final battle, but his work is far from over, as the post-credits scene for the film reveals his identity to the world.

Quentin Beck used his reality-altering technology to create an alternate version of the events that took place on that bridge in London. After Peter and M.J. were seen happy together in New York City, an emergency news broadcast shared a video from Beck that revealed Spider-Man as the villain of the London attack. From the grave, Beck also outed Peter Parker as Spider-Man, so now the entire world thinks he’s a villain and knows who he is.

With that cat out of the bag, there is room for a lot of different ideas to enter the MCU. Secret identities are now a tool that can be used to drive a narrative. They can also set up storylines related to some of the more underground, hidden Avengers teams. Regardless, Peter Parker is all about protecting his indentity, and that has been completely ruined moving forward.

This pus Peter in an especially difficult situation given that he’s supposed to be the “next Iron Man.” Now, by Mysterio’s design, the world has no singular hero to look up to. Captain America and Iron Man are gone. Thor and Captain Marvel are in space. Black Panther has an entire country to run. With Peter being thought a villain, who will the people turn to?

It’s about to be a dark time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, start getting yourselves prepared.