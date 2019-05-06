Spider-Man: Far From Home Will Explore the Minutiae of Post-Avengers: Endgame World

Spider-Man: Far From Home won’t gloss over how the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been affected by Avengers: Endgame and the Infinity Stone-powered snaps committed by Thanos (Josh Brolin), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), and Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr).

Director Jon Watts tells Fandango the classmates of Peter Parker (Tom Holland) who survived Thanos’ snap are five years older, leaving Peter and friends Ned (Jacob Batalon) and MJ (Zendaya) picking up where they left off.

“Yeah, that’s one of the fun things that we get to play with — the sort of real-world, ground-level implications of something like that,” Watts said. “You don’t get to see any of the fallout in Endgame, and we get to explore that in our movie. It’s really interesting and fun.”

This ground-level look at the world post-Endgame and the death of Tony Stark signals the end of Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, making Far From Home an epilogue filtered through the eyes of a globe-trotting friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

“I’ve always seen Spider-Man as the most relatable superhero for that reason. He is on the ground level of this fantastic universe,” Watts said.

“So many things happened in Endgame, but you don’t see any of the fallout. So I used Peter Parker/Spider-Man as an opportunity to get that ground-level perspective to show you what it would look like if all these crazy things had happened. What would day-to-day life be? If you were snapped away, you’d have to work backwards and retake your midterms.”

The premiere trailer, released in December, shows Peter Parker picking up a passport — one of the otherwise mundane tasks that will prove more complicated now that half the world’s once vanished population have since returned to life.

“That was one of the most fun things — just talking through what the most mundane implications would be,” Watts said.

“Like, your birthday on your driver’s license or passport would say that you are five years older than you technically are. Those sorts of questions are just so fascinating to me, and I really wanted to get into the minutiae of it and really explore that.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters July 2.

