Spider-Man: Far From Home Fan Creates the Perfect Website for the Daily Bugle

Spider-Man: Far From Home is still in theaters with extra footage added for people who wanted to see the film again. One fan on Reddit decided to take the biggest twist in the movie and turn it into a hilarious post. Yes, of course, J. Jonah Jameson pops up in the post-credits scene to harass the hero just like he used to in the Sam Rami trilogy. The post plays off the fact that J. Jonah Jameson is a conspiracy theorist website editor in the new film.

This fan-made Daily Bugle website is true comedy complete with fake articles about extreme subjects, a plug for a podcast up top, and some hilarious ads on the right side hawking weight loss pills. The entire thing looks like a real site and some real props are due for Furan_ring as this might be the funniest thing you see all day. Everyone has seen a site that looks kind of like this, and honestly, that’s a little uncomfortable.

Speaking of uncomfortable, this week Sony said the door is closed on negotiations between the company and Marvel Studios over Spider-Man. Fans are still hoping for a resolution that sees the character return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the future. After all, people have watched Tom Holland grow up in the role, and would like to see a conclusion to the trilogy.

For his part, Holland holds both Spider-Man: Homecoming and Far From Home very dealy. The actor explained that the third film mirrors his personal journey even more than the first two films did. He talked about his life changing forever after accepting the role of Peter Parker during an appearance at Keystone Comic Con in Philadelphia. Holland had to speak directly to fans while these negotioations are still being argued by studio executives.

“The films have kind of like mirrored my life in a really, really weird and deep way,” Holland explained at Keystone Comic Con, “The first film was about me wanting to step up and become an Avenger, and then that happened, it came out, and my life changed. My life totally changed.”

The star continued, “You know, being famous and growing up in the spotlight is kind of tough, and comes with its own set of challenges,” Holland continued. “So the second film, ‘I don’t know if this is who I want to be,’ and then by the end, I was like, ‘I’ve found where I belong,’ which is here with all you guys.”

“It’s interesting, in the third film… I don’t want to talk too much about what it will be about,” Holland said. “There’s another deep connection to the next one for me which will be really cool to bring to life.”

