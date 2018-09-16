‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Moves Filming To Prague

Spider-Man can do everything a spider can, and that includes traveling to the Czech Republic. After all, Marvel Studios has taken its big Spider-Man sequel beyond international waters, and its stars have descended upon Prague for filming.

Recently, fans learned the team behind Spider-Man: Far From Home had moved its shoot from the UK to the Czech Republic. The tip was given by none other than Zendaya as the actress posted a photo of herself in Prague.

As you can see below, the photo doesn’t show off any piece of set, but Zendaya (MJ) confirmed her tourist snap was taken in the Czech Republic. Other photos have been snapped by fans and locals as other Spider-Man stars have been spotted in the wild. Tom Holland (Peter Parker) has been scoped out around the city a few times, and other actors like Jacob Batalon and Tony Revolori have been seen as well.

According to the Prague Reporter, Spider-Man: Far From Home will be shooting in the city for five days before moving to another location. In total, the sequel will spend two weeks in the country.

The site also reports that a casting agency called Extrafilms has been busy collecting extras for a variety of scenes. In one instance, the company was seeking physically disabled extras while another scene demanded 20 bicyclists to play Tour de France athletes.

One scene of particular interest being cast for will take place in Liberec, another city within the Czech Republic. It is said a “major action scene” will take place in the city’s main square, and extras are being sought to play carnival performers.

So far, there is no word on what fans can expect from the film’s shoots in the Czech Republic. Details about Spider-Man: Far From Home are being kept closely guarded, especially in light of Avengers: Infinity War’s tragic ending. Fans do know that Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Maria Hill (Cobie Mulders) will star in the film, and Mysterio will reportedly stand in as the film’s villain. So far, Marvel Studios has kept an official casting announcement for the baddie quiet, but reports have consistently linked Jake Gyllenhaal to the role.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is set to hit theaters on July 7, 2019. Jon Watts will return as director with a script from Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Tony Revolori, Jacob Batalon, and J.B. Smoove are all confirmed to appear in the film.