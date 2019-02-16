‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Funko Pops Debut at NY Toy Fair

Funko has launched their first wave of Pop figures from the upcoming Sony and Marvel film Spider-Man: Far From Home at New York Toy Fair 2019!

The lineup includes Pop figures of Spider-Man in his upgraded suit, Spider-Man in his stealth suit, MJ, and Happy Hogan holding a $500,000 check for the Forest Hills Public Hall. All of these new Spider-Man: Far From Home Pop figures will be available to pre-order right here at some point today, February 16th. While you’re at it, you might want to check out all the rest of Funko’s NY Toy Fair 2019 releases. There are a ton of them, and many are must-haves.

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 5th, 2019. The film stars Tom Holland (Spider-Man/Peter Parker) Zendaya (MJ), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), and Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson). In addition to the returning cast, the film will also feature Jake Gyllenhaal (Mysterio) and see the return of Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders as Nick Fury and Maria Hill, respectively.

On a related note, Funko announced another Gamerverse Pop figure based on the massive hit game Marvel’s Spider-Man for the PlayStation 4. As you can see, it’s based on the Spider-Punk suit from the game – but there’s something else that makes this figure special.

The Marvel’s Spider-Man Spider-Punk Pop Vinyl Figure #503 is a Previews Exclusive that’s limited to a run of 20,000 units. It will be available in select comic shops this March, but if you would rather not take a risk by trying to hunt one down, you can reserve it right here with shipping slated for April.

Finally, Funko added a new Stan Lee Pop figure their lineup earlier this week, and you can reserve one right here with shipping slated for April.

The release of a new Stan Lee Funko Pop isn’t quite as fun now that he’s no longer with us, but the patina style of this version seems appropriate. It’s almost like a little statue in honor of a legend.

