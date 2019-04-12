‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Funko Pops Reveal a Detailed Look at Mysterio, Hydro-Man, and Molten Man

Funko has unveiled their second wave of Pop figures from the upcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home, and they provide a detailed look at the villain Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), along with confirmation of Hydro-Man and Molten Man. For those who are unfamiliar, Hydro-Man and Molten Man are two members of The Elementals – ancient monsters inspired by the classical elements of earth, fire, water, and air.

In addition to the Pop figures, the lineup includes Pop pens, keychains Mystery Minis of Spider-Man in his stealth suit unmasked, Mary Jane with a mace, Nick Fury, Spider-Man in a new suit, Ned, Mary Jane, Peter Parker, Hydro-Man, Mysterio, Spider-Man in his stealth suit, and Spider-Man in his hero suit. The entire standard lineup of Spider-Man: Far From Home Funko items will be available to pre-order right here at some point today, April 1st. UPDATE: Funko put this information up then took it down, so they might have jumped the gun on it. In other words, Pre-orders won’t go live today, but they should be available again soon. We’ll keep you updated.

As far as exclusives are concerned, look for a glow-in-the-dark Molten Man Pop at GameStop, glow-in-the dark Hydro-Man at Barnes & Noble, glow-in-the-dark Mysterio at Walmart, and an unmasked Mysterio at Hot Topic in the coming months. Walmart and GameStop will also offer up Mystery Mini variants of Spider-Man, Mysterio, Molten Man, and Hydro-Man.

The synopsis for Spider-Man: Far From Home reads:

“Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!”

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 5th, 2019.

On a related note, Funko unleashed their Pop figure wave for Avengers: Endgame over the weekend and it was a big one. The big news is that Funko teamed up with Entertainment Earth on a line of collector cards that come with each of the new Avengers: Endgame Pop figures. Each Pop will include a foil pack containing 3 random limited edition collector cards. The 11 Pop vinyl figures span the MCU’s history and include Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Captain America, Thor, Black Widow, Hawkeye, Hulk, War Machine, Nebula, Ant-Man, and Thanos. There are 16 different cards to collect – one for each character, plus rare holographic foil chase versions of Tony Stark, Captain America, Hulk, Thor, and Thanos. You can pre-order the exclusive collector card Avengers: Endgame Funko Pops right here while supplies last (when the collector cards are gone, only standard Pops will be sold).

Outside of the collector card Pop figure exclusives, you’ll also find Avengers: Endgame Pop pens, Dorbz, keychains, and Mystery Minis in the lineup. Look for a Hulk and Thanos Pop 2-pack is available at Barnes & Noble, a Hulk Pop at GameStop, a 10-inch supersized Thanos Pop at Target, Rocket and Ronin Pops at Walmart, a War Machine Pop at Amazon, a Hawkeye Pop at Walgreens, an Iron Man Pop at BoxLunch, and a Captain America Pop at Hot Topic.

