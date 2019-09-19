Spider-Man: Far From Home Has a Very Detailed Callback to Homecoming

After two films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there are a lot of questions surrounding the future of Spider-Man and how he’ll be affected in upcoming movies. But when it comes to his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there are a lot of moments that Peter Parker might want to forget. Unlike other actors who have portrayed Spider-Man, Tom Holland‘s version has had to deal with camera phones and social media and everything else in between. And that means some of his most private moments have been captured online for the adoring public to see.

One Reddit fan made an astute observation about a Spidey scene from Spider-Man: Homecoming that has since come back to bite Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Far From Home, revealing that there’s always someone keeping tabs of your bathroom trips — no matter where you go!

Many fans still have questions about Holland’s future as Spider-Man, especially when it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the actor is content to let Sony Pictures make those decisions moving forward.

“I’m not shy about expressing how incredible the last five years have been with Marvel,” Holland wrote to GQ. ‘I’ve truly had the time of my life, and in so many respects, they have made my dreams come true as an actor. Sony has also been really good to me, and the global success of Spider-Man: Far From Home is a real testament to their support, skill and commitment. The legacy and future of Spidey rests in Sony’s safe hands. I really am nothing but grateful, and I’ve made friends for life along the way.’”

During a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Holland added, “Basically, we’ve made five great movies. It’s been five amazing years. I’ve had the time of my life. Who knows what the future holds? But all I know is that I’m going to continue playing Spider-Man and having the time of my life. It’s going to be so fun, however we choose to do it. The future for Spider-Man will be different, but it will be equally as awesome and amazing, and we’ll find new ways to make it even cooler.“

Kevin Feige seemed upset that the Spider-Man franchise has since escaped his grasp, but he’s thankful that he even had the opportunity to tell stories with his favorite character in the MCU.

“I’m feeling about Spider-Man gratitude and joy,” Feige explained to Entertainment Weekly. “We got to make five films within the MCU with Spider-Man: two standalone films and three with the Avengers. It was a dream that I never thought would happen. It was never meant to last forever. We knew there was a finite amount of time that we’d be able to do this, and we told the story we wanted to tell, and I’ll always be thankful for that.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home is now available on Digital HD, and will be released on Blu-ray and DVD later this month.